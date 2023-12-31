Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,414 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.9% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 49,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 238.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $119.11. 1,241,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.74. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

