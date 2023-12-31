Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.97. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

