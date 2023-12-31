Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 4,619 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

BAC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 28,060,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,786,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

