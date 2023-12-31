Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BANC. Truist Financial began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

BANC opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.20. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Banc of California by 34.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

