Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 4,386 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $56,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

