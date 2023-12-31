Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 2,000 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 112.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 785,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,002. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

