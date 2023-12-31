Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,795 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

