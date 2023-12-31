Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $28,000 in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. 250,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,987. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

