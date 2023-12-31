Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. 769,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $783,237. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

