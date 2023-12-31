Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Gray Television by 460.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter worth $74,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GTN. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Gray Television Profile

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

