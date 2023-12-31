Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

