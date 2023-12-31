Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target at $18.14

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,734,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,005,199.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $289,378.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,734,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,005,199.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,026. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

