Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) PT at C$23.42

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of TXG opened at C$14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.44.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of C$214.79 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3083333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

