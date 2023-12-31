Analysts Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $163.60

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

