Analysts Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT at $36.00

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Revolution Medicines

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $45,972.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $484,176.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $45,972.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,491. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 101.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.