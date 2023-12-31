Analysts Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) PT at $111.67

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $996,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $109.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

