Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) PT at C$9.27

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.27.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HBM shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
TSE:HBM opened at C$7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 104.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$8.47.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.12983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
