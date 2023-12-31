American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $215.88. 1,584,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,717. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.59.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Get Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.