American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARL opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 72.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.