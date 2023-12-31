Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 134.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.
Altus Power Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of AMPS stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
