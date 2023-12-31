5,599 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,415,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305,340. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.