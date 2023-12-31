2,104 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,846. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.84. The company has a market capitalization of $399.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

