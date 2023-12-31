140,301 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,707,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after acquiring an additional 265,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

AMGN stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $288.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,771. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $289.04. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.