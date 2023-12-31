11,525 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $2,994,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

IQV stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.38. 517,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,839. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.97. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

