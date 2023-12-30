Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.34. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

