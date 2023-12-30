Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $260.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.07. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

