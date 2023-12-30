Yoav Landman Sells 1,452 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $50,849.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,999,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,120,108.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $508,669.20.
- On Thursday, December 21st, Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $24,325.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $52,289.28.
- On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00.
- On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $358,200.00.
JFrog Price Performance
JFrog stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $35.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 148.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in JFrog by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
