Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
Shares of XNET opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.37. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
