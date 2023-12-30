Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Price Performance

Shares of XNET opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.37. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the third quarter worth $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.