Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

