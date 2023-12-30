Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after acquiring an additional 202,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $295.88 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.16.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

