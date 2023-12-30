Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VMBS opened at $46.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.