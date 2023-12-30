Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $625.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.05. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $631.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,264 shares of company stock worth $55,839,500. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.