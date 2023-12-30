Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 333,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

