Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

