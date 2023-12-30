Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.