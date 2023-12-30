Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.55. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

