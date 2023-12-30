Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 758.3% from the November 30th total of 127,000 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,436,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLCN. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Volcon in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Volcon in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Volcon in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Volcon in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Volcon by 135.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Volcon Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VLCN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,491,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,305,376. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. Volcon has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
About Volcon
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
