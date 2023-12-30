Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.57. 4,155,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 14,427,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.10.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.