Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Decreased by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

