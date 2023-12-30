Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,300 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Verb Technology stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. 1,727,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 797.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,183.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERB. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 142,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

