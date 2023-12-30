Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 160,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $237.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.93 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day moving average of $221.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

