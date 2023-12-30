Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.75. 904,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $347.19 and a 1 year high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

