Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the November 30th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.3 %

VONE traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $216.94. The stock had a trading volume of 85,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,582. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $172.02 and a 12-month high of $218.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.30. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.