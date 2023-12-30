Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 200,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 447,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.