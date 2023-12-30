Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,300 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the November 30th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,619,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. 2,242,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,234. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.