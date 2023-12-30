Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,300 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the November 30th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,619,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. 2,242,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,234. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after buying an additional 704,410 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

