Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,489,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.