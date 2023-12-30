Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 689.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $117.28 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.13.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

