Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,158,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $65.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

