Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.65 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 12,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,558,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $660.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

