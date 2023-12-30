Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $222.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average is $214.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

