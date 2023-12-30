Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $530.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

